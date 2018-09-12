Shirley A. Swartz

Shirley Ann Swartz, 83, of Clear Lake, died Aug. 29, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City. As per her wishes, she has been cremated. A memorial may be held at a later date.

Shirley (Orcutt) Swartz was born July 15, 1935 in Mason City, Iowa to Lawrence and Mabel Orcutt. She grew up and attended school in Mason City through eighth grade while enjoying music and swimming. Her family then moved to a small farm outside of Hanlontown where she finished high school. While in school, she met and fell in love with classmate Daniel Swartz and they married on Feb. 4, 1954 and spent the next 64 years together. They had three children, Daniel Jr. (Doug)(Nancy), of Algona, Julie (Fred Parish) of Pasadina, Texas, and Kenneth (Anke), of Manly.

In those years she worked at nursing homes, hospitals, offices and for several years at Unysis Corp. in Clear Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to honor her memory are her husband, their three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.