Scott L. Payne

Scott Lee Payne, 50, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City, Iowa. God has fixed his broken wings! He is safely home in Heaven at last!

A funeral service for Scott will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at the Opportunity Village, 1200 9th Street West, in Clear Lake, with Pastor Scott Sokol officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, in Manly, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Opportunity Village.

The family would like to suggest that casual attire should be worn for the service.

Scott Lee Payne was born on Dec. 14, 1965, in Mason City, the son of Cecil Emerson and Rose Geraldine (Weingart) Payne.

Scott was a resident and worked at the Opportunity Village in Clear Lake for 24 years.

Scott loved to watch movies, listen and sing to music, go shopping, car races, car shows, seeing dogs from the Human Society, which was pet therapy. He had his picture taken with “Miracle,” the dog. Scott loved visits from his sister, Jacque, nephews, Jacob and Terry, his brother, friends and family. He also loved going to the computer and getting pictures of his favorite Knight Rider Car and Darth Vader, and seeing Bonnie in the computer lab. He enjoyed his talks with Pastor Rich Murray, and Pastor Scott Sokol and spending time and singing with Linda Wells, who he called Ma Wells. Pastor Scott said she was a good cook.

Scott also loved seeing his social worker, Jane Fischer. He loved to eat at McDonalds with staff member, Lonnie. He loved meeting with his Aunt Helen (now in Heaven).

His family and friends will miss his smile and he will always be in their hearts and minds.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Manly.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Jacqueline Brady, of Clear Lake; his brother, Terrence Jenkins, of Burt, Iowa; a nephew, Jacob Johnson; as well as other extended family members and friends.

Scott will be joining his parents, Cecil and Rose Payne; and a brother, Michael Shawn Payne; Aunt Helen, and longtime staff, Jerry, who loved to pull pranks on each other.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.