Sally Lou Tindall, 84, of Greene, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at her home near Greene, Iowa.

A funeral service was held on Friday, August 10, at the Greene Community Center.

Sally was born May 12, 1934, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Giese) Burden. She attended high school at Central High School in St. Paul. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Hamline University, in St. Paul (1956) and a Master’s of Science in Nursing from Drake University, in Des Moines (1989). She worked as a nurse at St. John’s Hospital in St. Paul and Director of Nursing at Allen Memorial Hospital, in Waterloo, before joining the faculty of the nursing program at North Iowa Area Community College, in Mason City, where she taught for 28 years. After retiring from her teaching position, she co-founded the Rose Cottage Gift Shop and Tea Room, in Greene, and later in Clear Lake.

Sally was united in marriage to Donn Tindall on Sept. 5, 1959. Sally and Donn were blessed with two sons, Scott and Mark. Sally and Donn lived in their home in rural Greene for all of their 58 years of marriage.

Sally enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, growing roses, collecting dolls, and fishing in Canada on family fishing trips.

Sally is survived by her loving husband, Donn; their sons, Scott (Julie) Tindall, of Urbandale, and Mark (Robyn) Tindall, of Clear Lake; seven grandchildren, Josh (Molly) Tindall, of Minneapolis, Minn., Jessie Tindall, of Phoenix, Az., Jenna Tindall, of Urbandale, Emily (Connor) Bienfang, of Cedar Falls, Ethan Tindall, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, Elaina Tindall, of Franklin, Tenn. and Ellie Tindall, of Clear Lake; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Walter Burden, Jr., of San Jose, Calif.; and her sister, Nancy Hope, of Greene.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Sally Tindall Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.

