Ruth Rodenbeck, 77, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Steve Bang officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.

Ruth was born Oct. 16, 1939, the daughter of Edwin and Ella (Roloff) Albrecht in Waverly, Iowa. Growing up in Waverly, she was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and married Donald Frederick Rodenbeck on Sept. 7, 1958, at the church as well. He preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2014.

A graduate of Waverly High School, class of 1958, Ruth attended various banking schools and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking. Throughout her banking career she served on the Iowa Bankers’ Association Compliance Committee and retired in 2005 from the State Bank of Waverly as Vice President. She also served as an ambassador for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and treasurer for the Waverly Rotary Club.

Following retirement, she and Don moved their home to Clear Lake. She enjoyed boating in the summer and trips to Hawaii during the winter months. She also liked to read, go for walks and play the piano. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she actively volunteered and was a part of the Zion Lutheran Women’s group. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandsons and cherished her time with them.

Ruth is survived by a son, Rick (Karen) Rodenbeck, of Overland Park, Kan.; two grandsons, Blake and Kyle Rodenbeck; a brother, Donald (Fannie) Albrecht, of Waverly; four sisters, Shirley (David) Ritter, of Aspen, Colo., Sheryl (Steve) Greiner, of Fairfield, Iowa, Joyce (Paul) Schafbuch, of Ames, Iowa, and Julie (Jim) Grosser, of Waterloo, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Duane.

