Ruth C. Willis

Ruth Charlene Willis, 92, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

A funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 22, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Chaplain Judy Vesellis officiating. Burial was held in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

Ruth was born April 15, 1926, daughter of James and Doris (Riley) Amundson, in Clear Lake. She graduated from the Clear Lake High School, class of 1944. Ruth was united in marriage to Paul Paine on Nov. 22, 1945. Paul preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 1966. Ruth was then united in marriage to Glenn R. Willis on June 3, 1970, in Clear Lake.

She worked at the Clear Lake Bakery, Unisys Corporation and helped Glenn on the family farm with their dairy cattle.

Ruth enjoyed taking her annual trips to the apple orchards in the fall, traveling to Wisconsin and always making a stop at the cheese factories. She looked forward to her camping and socializing. Ruth and Glenn liked going to the Surf Ballroom to dance with their friends. Ruth loved spending time with her family and seeing what she had made throughout the years. She was always up for a game of cards, Scrabble or Yahtzee. Ruth had many dogs throughout the years and in the last 11 years, Cookie, has been her constant companion.

Ruth is survived by her son, Gary (Susan) Paine, of Michigan; daughter, Judy (Richard) Fessler, of Swaledale; five grandchildren, Missy, Lisa, Chad and Brian; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Breanna, Megan, Sierra, Alex, Keagan, Makia, Taleigha, Ja’Laura, Kaylea and Sharli; great-great-grandchild, Briella; sister-in-law, Norma Fulton; three nieces, Beth, Donna and JoDee.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, James and Doris Amundson; husband, Paul Paine; husband, Glenn Willis; brother, Don Amundsen; granddaughter, Julie; and two nephews, Jay Amundson and Steve Fulton.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.