Russell D. Truax

Russell Duane Truax, age 90, of Osage, died Monday, June 4, 2018, at the I.O.O.F. Home, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 9, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, in Osage, with Pastor Dave Byrd, Chaplain of I.O.O.F. Home, in Mason City, officiating. Burial was in the Osage Cemetery with military honors at the grave by Osage V.F.W. Post 7920.

Russell was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Hampton, the son of Theodore R. and Jacobina (Reysack) Truax. He graduated from Greene High School. Russell served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. On May 12, 1951, he married Lola King at the First Methodist Church, in Rockwell. Russell worked for Northwest Bell Telephone Company. Over the years, they lived in Mason City, Charles City, Osage, and Humboldt.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, in Osage. Russell was an active, life member of Osage V.F.W. Post 7920, serving as Post Commander from 1972-1974 and on various other offices and committees. While in Osage, he initiated a program where veterans would speak to students regarding patriotism and service in foreign wars. Russell was State V.F.W. Commander in 1983-1984. He was also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and he served as All American Post Commander in 1973-1974, All American District Commander in 1978-1979, All American Department Commander in 1984-1985, and qualified for the Triple Crown, when he achieved Department All American in 1984-1985. Russell was also a member of the Osage American Legion and the Humboldt V.F.W. and Humboldt American Legion.

He enjoyed woodworking and making Christmas decorations.

Russell is survived by his son, Terry (Valerie) Truax, of Peosta; grandson, Jesse Truax; sister, Joan (Richard) Wipf, of Clear Lake; brother, David (Irene) Truax, of Mason City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lola Truax, in 2016; his son, Dennis Truax, in 1979; and brother, Gary Truax, in 2018.

