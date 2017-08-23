Russell A Young, 86, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Hancock County Medical Center, in Britt, Iowa.

Per his wishes he has been cremated. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Clear Lake V.F.W. on Oct. 21, from 2 - 4 p.m. Family has established a memorial fund so he can continue to give to the community he loved. Contributions can be sent to Randy Young, 700 7th Ave. N., Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

Russ was born April 21, 1931, in Clear Lake, the son of Jenny (Christensen) and Milton Young Sr. He married Valores Guldberg, of Thornton, Iowa on Jan. 30, 1954, at the Methodist Church Parsonage, Clear Lake. They have celebrated their lives together in Clear Lake, where they raised their three sons Randy, Rick and Ron. He was proud to be a fifth generation Young living in Clear Lake.

Russ worked at Lewis Boat Works, then Touristville Boat Co., for many years. He was one of the pilots of the Princess, then the Showboat. He also gave rides in the speed boats in the 50s and 60s. Refinishing wood boats was one of his specialties in the winter, he had clients from all over Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Later he worked at Martin Marietta, in Fertile, Iowa, until his retirement.

He always enjoyed helping the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce build and setup the Santa House, and his family with projects. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

Russell is survived by his sister, Carrie Dale Kirschbaum; three children, Randy (Kim) Young, Clear Lake, Rick (Jeri) Young, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Ronald Young, Clear Lake; six grandchildren, Andrew, Adam, Eric, Lizzy, Katie and Alex; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Sr. and Jenny Young; his siblings, Donald Young, Milton Jr. Young and his wife, Valores.