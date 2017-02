Roy Alfred Larson, 94 of Marshalltown, formerly of Clear Lake, died Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 3 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Roy Larson Memorial Fund.