Roy A. Larson

Roy Alfred Larson, 94 of Marshalltown, Iowa, formerly of Clear Lake, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Roy Larson Memorial Fund.

Roy was born Aug. 13, 1922, the son of Andrew and Lena (Kittleson) Larson in Clear Lake. He grew up and attended school in Clear Lake before joining the United States Army and serving in the South Pacific during World War II.

Roy worked for the family business, Larson Masonry, for most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, grafting trees and making stick airplanes. In his younger years he liked to ride motorcycles, take trips to Canada, and spend time at his cabin in Red Wing, Minn. He also loved spending time with his family and playing pranks on his nieces and nephews.

Roy is survived by a brother, Merle Larson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Beverly Elder of Mason City, Mary Ann Hill of Clear Lake, Nancey Guhl of Clear Lake, Mary Lou (Louis) Hoffman of Mason City, Larry (Claudette) Mix of Clear Lake, Judy (Dan) Johnson of Council Bluffs, David Larson of Clear Lake, and Dee Ann Larson of Mason City; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Alfred, Carl, Vern, Clara, Casey, Merle, Florence, and Clarence.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.