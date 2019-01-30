Ronald M. Wheeler

Ronald Marvin Wheeler, 76, of Clear Lake, died suddenly Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Brad Sheldon officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Gifts to Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation or to the Buffalo Basin Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, in Klemme, in care of Lonnie Wheeler.

Ron was born Dec. 7, 1942, the son of Herbert Sr. and Marie (Snyder) Wheeler, in Iowa City. He was one of 11 children, six sisters and four brothers. He grew up in Hubbard, Iowa and graduated from Hubbard High School in 1961. Following high school he entered the United States Air Force and was stationed in Tacoma, Wash., as a cargo loadmaster, serving until 1966, when he was honorably discharged.

Ron married Karen Steinfeldt on April 6, 1962, and to this union, two children were born, Kevin and Julie. He later met Wendy Ingham and they shared many great memories together for 36 years, including many trips to the Clay County Fair and concerts. They were married on Aug. 6, 2016.

Ron worked various jobs throughout his lifetime, including: Bordon’s, in Waterloo, Standard Oil, in Swaledale, UPS, Mason City School District and retired as a Teamsters Union Representative after negotiating many, many contracts.

Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting turkey and deer, feeding turkey and deer, refurbishing old tractors, and woodworking. He also enjoyed gardening, camping, golfing and his cats. He especially loved hunting and fishing with his son and grandson. He had a love for the outdoors. He looked forward to many KGLO tractor rides and attending his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. He was a very proud father, grandfather and uncle, and took pride in his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Wendy, of Clear Lake; daughter, Julie (Kevin) Brunsvold, of Mason City; a daughter-in-law, Jean (fiance, Wayne Lonnevik) Wheeler, of Belmond; five grandchildren, Lonnie (Dia) Wheeler, of Klemme, Chad (Melissa) Brunsvold, of Mason City, Shealyn (Brendan) Thompson, of Thornton, Colo., Lindsey Wheeler, of Ankeny, and Sharla Brunsvold, of Mason City; four great-grandchildren, Corbin and Elias Wheeler, and Bentley and Clark Thompson; seven siblings, Herb Wheeler, Lois Crabtree, Kay Calloway, Jim Wheeler, Joyce Stine, Sharon Clemons and Sonja Nurmi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Wheeler; two brothers, Ernest and Robert Wheeler; and a sister, JoAnn Engelking.

