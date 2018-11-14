Ronald L. Tjaden

Ronald “Ronnie” L. Tjaden, 82, of Floyd, devoted husband, dad, and grandpa went to his eternal home Nov. 5, 2018

For the past 18 months, he has been a resident of Country Meadow Place, Mason City. He battled a furious fight with Lewy Body Dementia for the past three years.

A funeral service for Ronnie Tjaden was held on Friday, Nov. 9, at Grace United Methodist Church, in Floyd, with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Burial was at Oakwood Cemetery, in Floyd.

Ronnie was born Sept. 3, 1936, in Charles City, to Siefka and Elizabeth (Grassman) Tjaden. He graduated from Charles City in the class of 1956. He then entered The United States Navy from ‘56-‘60 stationed in Rhode Island and touring the Mediterranean while enlisted. He served as a radioman on the USS Yellowstone AD-27.

He married the love of his life, Jan Tack Tjaden, on Feb. 27, 1966, at the Grace United Methodist Church. To this union was born the second love of his life, Renee’ Lee. He could tell everyone the beloved story of the day they got her, just like it happened yesterday. They have been residents of Floyd their entire 52 years of marriage.

Ronnie was a member of the Floyd Grace United Methodist Church, of which he was custodian and faithful servant for many years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jan, to their Navy reunions and loved keeping up with relationships built with his fellow servicemen. Ronnie was ever so proud of his time in the Navy and the experiences and places it took him. Rome and all its splendor held special memories for him, which he eventually got to share with Jan in 2010. They traveled many places together and took pride that they were able to enjoy their retirement together.

He has been a member of the Floyd Lions Club for 45 plus years. Ron is a retired Floyd Fireman, member of the Heritage Club and attended Class of ’56 monthly get togethers.

Ronnie worked at White Farm, was a self-employed painter and traveled many places with their ceramic business. He especially loved his custodial position at Lincoln School, in Charles City. He always was a dubious and hard worker, for which he became very well known for. These honorable traits were instilled in his daughter and grandchildren. He and Jan ran the lunch stand at Chucks Sale Yard and fed many hungry farmers for 25 years.

Ronnie never met a stranger and no matter where he went he always saw someone he knew.

His passion ran very deep for the love he had for children, which led to 149,262 pop tabs collected for the Ronald McDonald house. It brought him such joy to do this for those kids. We all know he had the top off your pop can before you could even get a sip out.

Ronnie’s most favored passion was his love of being a family man. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He went many places and was not just watching, but immersing himself in the fun. The grandkids have fond memories of him at water parks, going down the water slides, and roller skating at birthday parties. He was always involved in their games and events never missing any, until he was too sick to travel.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Jan, of Floyd; his favorite daughter (only daughter), Renee’ Lee (Scott) Kramer, of Garner; grandchildren, Jennifer Kramer (Dean Mahlstedt), of Clear Lake, Cody Kramer, of St Paul, Minn., and Tjaden Kramer (Walker Winkleman), of Clear Lake; great-grandson, Jaxson Juel Miller, whom he adored; a brother, Roy, of Clebourne, Texas; sister-in-law, Donna (Al) Ricks, of Grinnell; sister-in-law, Gayle Hoy, of Floyd; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Galen and Fern Tack, of Floyd; brother-in-law, Randy Hoy; sister-in-law, Mitzi Tjaden; and three infant siblings.

Ronnie had, too many to mention by name, special angels care for him daily at Country Meadow Place, for which we were so blessed.

Well done you good and faithful servant. Mathew 21:23

Hauser Funeral Home, Charles City, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.