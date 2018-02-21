Ronald L. Anderson, 75, of Belmond, Iowa, formerly of Ventura, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, in Belmond. He passed peacefully surrounded by the prayers of loving family.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Belmond, with the Rev. Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial was at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Ronald LeRoy Anderson, the son of Bert and Eva (Hodson) Anderson, was born July 19, 1942, in Forest City, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Ventura High School in 1960. On Nov. 24, 1961, he married Nancy Miller at the Ventura E.U.B. Church. They lived and farmed on the family farm northwest of Ventura where they raised their three children. In 1994, they moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where Ron worked as a salesman for Multipure. After retiring, they moved to Belmond to be closer to family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren’s activities, camping and NASCAR racing.

Ron was an avid Ventura Viking booster and a supporter of all his kids and grandchildren’s activities. His children also remember with fondness the cross-country camping vacations that Ron took them on.

Ron was a past member of Faith Lutheran Church, in Miller, and Morningside Lutheran Church, in Sioux City. Ron was active as a council member at Faith Lutheran and was a well-known greeter that welcomed patrons in and out of church at Morningside, in Sioux City.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Belmond; three children, Jeff (Lisa) Anderson, of Ames, Iowa, Christine (Matt) Flemr, of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Steph (Mark) Schmit, of Belmond; six grandchildren, Kyle, Sara and Ryan Anderson, Jackson and Ben Flemr and Gina Schmit; two sisters, Lavonn (Tom) Runtf of Spokane, Wash., and Kathleen (Larry) Steward, of Kerville, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, Douglas.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner, Iowa.