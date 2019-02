Ronald Duane Lee, 59, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, in Des Moines.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 20, 2019, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor David Peterson officiating.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.