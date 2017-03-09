Ronald Barracks

Ronald “Ron” Glenn Barracks, 60, of Longmont, Colo., passed away on Feb. 17, 2017.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at the Rocky Mountain Christian Church chapel, 9447 Niwot Road, Niwot, Colo.

Ron was born in Mason City, Iowa, on Sept. 27,1956, to Bob and Berniece Barracks. He was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Boone Valley High School, Renwick, Iowa, and later obtained his BA degree in Marketing from the University of Colorado-Denver.

Ron was originally drawn to Colorado after high school by his love of the great outdoors. He worked for many years as a forest ranger in the Arapaho National Forest. After his stint with the forest service, he worked in sales and marketing for the rest of his career, ending with the Boulder Chamber of Commerce. In 2001, he and his family moved back to Clear Lake, where Ron had spent time as a child. They purchased a historic Victorian home and lived a few blocks from the lake. It was the perfect place for the kids to grow up during their elementary and high school years. However, the lure of the mountains proved strong, and in 2014 they relocated to Colorado once more.

Throughout his life, Ron always enjoyed a good time-- whether it was with friends, fishing, hiking, playing basketball, or watching a CU football game. He enjoyed annual fishing trips to a special family retreat in Canada each summer. He had a love for music (especially Bruce Springsteen), and enjoyed going to music performances throughout his life.

Ron has two children, who were the loves of his life, Rachael Grace, 21, and Reese Glenn, 19. They will continue to carry on his legacy with positivity, strength, and love of family. His last words of advice to them were to “Always remember to love and laugh.”

In addition to Rachael and Reese, Ron is survived by his partner, Roberta Mecklenburg, of Longmont; his sisters, Mary (Mark) Sorensen, of Minneapolis, Minn. and Roxanne (Dale) Thompson, of Ames, Iowa. He also had four nieces and nephews, Eric (Julie) and Claire Sorensen (Arthur) and Elliot (Lyndsay) and Alex Thompson. He was a great uncle to three, Wyatt, Henry and Iris.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Berniece Barracks; and an infant brother, Robert, who died shortly after birth.

Cards of condolences can be sent to Rachael and Reese at 3929 Hawthorne Circle, Longmont, Colo. 80503.