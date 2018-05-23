Roger McQuitty

Roger Dorman McQuitty, 75, of Nora Springs, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at his home.

A memorial service was held on Monday, May 21, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Roger’s family.

Roger was born on Feb. 22, 1943, the son of Dorman T. and Meryle G. (Larson) McQuitty in Mankato, Minn. He grew up and attended school in various communities, including Kansas City, Kan. He was a United States Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam War.

After proudly serving in the Navy, Roger worked most of his career as a boilermaker. He married Barbara Pate on Oct. 23, 1981, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, in Nora Springs.

Roger enjoyed tinkering with several projects at home, working in the yard, and playing tricks on people. He also cherished his time spent in Hawaii visiting the USS Arizona.

Roger is survived by his wife, Barb McQuitty, of Nora Springs; six children, Ann (Harold) Mann, of Gretna, Neb., Julie Thornblade, of Coralville, Thomas (Annette) Thornblade, Jr., of Mason City, Kevin (Sherri) McQuitty, of Kansas City, Amy (Alan) Thompson, of Kansas City, and Shawn (LuAnn) McQuitty, of Garden City, Kan.; 16 grandchildren, Brandi (Brian) Rowland, Paul (Chesnee) Millhouse, Scott Millhouse, Samantha (Tim) Jones, Zach Thornblade, Seth Thornblade, Zoe Thornblade, Kevin (Alex) McQuitty, Kacie (Asher) Mikesic, Donny (Mandy) McQuitty, Justin (Kayla) McQuitty, Melissa McQuitty, Jamie McQuitty, Hailey McQuitty, Madonna (Chad) Kampfer, and Paige Thompson; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Doug McQuitty, of McClouth, Kan. and David (June) McQuitty, of Hawaii; and a brother-in-law, Bill Brandel, of Jefferson City, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Justin Blickenderfer; two sisters, Louise Roberts and Marian Brandel; and a sister-in-law, Margie McQuitty.

