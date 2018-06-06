Roger G. May

Roger Gene May, 66, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at his home in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 8, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1102, in Ames.

Roger was born on June 2, 1951, the son of Victor and Norma (Rowe) May, in Iowa City. Following high school, he joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.

Roger remained in the Army and National Guard for over 40 years before retiring in 2011. He was a member of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, in Estherville. He also held various jobs during his time in the military. Throughout life he enjoyed biking, running and spending time with family and friends. He was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.

Roger is survived by his mother, Norma Kofoed, of Clear Lake; two children, Nathan (Jessica) May, of Harrisburg, S.D. and Amanda Genzlinger, of Jackson, Minn.; six grandchildren, Sarah, Savannah, Hailey, Teagan, Kaelyn and Xavier; five siblings, Jerry May, of Georgia, Gary May, of Swaledale, Sharon Buck, of Arkansas, Elida Morse, of Clear Lake and Todd Kofoed, of Clear Lake; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Broers, of Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Victor; step-father, Clarence “Louie” Kofoed; a sister, Patsy Broers; and a brother-in-law, Pat Morse.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.