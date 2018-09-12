Roger B. Mikkelsen

Roger Boyd Mikkelsen was born Jan. 9, 1960. Roger recently passed on Sept. 7, 2018, after a 19 month battle with prostate cancer.

He joined the Marines with the help of his father at the age of 17 and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He loved to cook and he worked in several different states for different types of establishments. His parents started him and his sister, Mik (Laura) Mikkelsen, camping, fishing, and snowmobiling at the tender age of three. Roger loved to fish with his Dad who took him to Canada frequently and this became the family’s second home. There was always laughter and pranks with the Vosburgh, Bosch, and Mikkelsen clan, like the time Uncle Harley chased him around the pig yard with, yep you guessed it, a pig prodder! Both the Bosch’s and Vosburgh’s taught him the fine art of “creative” card playing, and he never quite mastered the way they played cards as they always seemed to win?

Roger is preceded in death by his loving parents, Ronald and Audrey Mikkelsen, of Burchinal, Iowa. Maternal, paternal grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his sister, Mik (Laura) Mikkelsen, DNP, Denver, Colo. His Uncle Al and Aunt Allie, Huntley Ill.; several cousins; two sons, Joshua Mikkelsen, Denver, and Dustin Mikkelsen, Monument, Colo.; a daughter, Alyssa (David Charles) Mikkelsen Ruffin, Monument; and several grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.