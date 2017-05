Robert Wayne Pliley, 87, of Ventura, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 at the VA Central Heath Care System, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Per Robert’s wishes his body has been cremated, and no services are scheduled.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Robert Pliley Memorial Fund, 105 North Weimer, Ventura, Iowa 50482.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.