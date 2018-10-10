Robert Phillips, Sr. joined his wife, Lorraine; mother, Christine; and father, Clarence, on Sept. 19, 2018. He will be missed by his children, Gary (Linda), Bonnie (Jamie), Rhonda (Tom), and Bobby (Phong); his eight grandchildren, Niki (Lee) and Brent (Yo), Heather and Stahcey, Skyler and Brandon (Danielle), Alex and Stephen; and his six great-grandchildren, Jorden and Jase, Tyler and Chase, and Bradley and Kaitlin.

Robert was born on April 21, 1929, in Sioux Falls, S.D. to Christine (Wierenga) and Clarence Phillips. Early in life he was diagnosed and survived polio that affected his legs. He worked as a grease monkey, street sweeper, and car upholsterer before getting hired on at the U.S. Postal Service as a postal clerk, in Sioux Falls. He worked the box section sorting mail and later he moved to the front desk to deal with customers. He had an easy manner and people quickly warmed up to him.

He married Lorraine Kappedal on March 4, 1950, in Brookings, S.D. They had 60 wonderful years together. In addition to being loving parents, they were also foster parents who opened their hearts and home to children in need.

After retiring from the postal service, he and Lorraine moved to Clear Lake in 1985. They loved the small town atmosphere and friendly people of Iowa. They developed many friends in the time they lived in Clear Lake. They belonged to the church, went to Moose meetings and even tried the political caucus once.

Robert passed away quickly and peacefully in Rapid City at a local rehab center while recovering from an infection and COPD. He will be remembered and missed by generations of friends and family. God bless the newest angel in heaven.