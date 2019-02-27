Robert J. Cooley

Robert James Cooley, 89, of Belmond, formerly of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, in Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Febr. 26, at St. Patricks Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman and the Rev. David Beckman concelebrating. Military honors were provided by the Clear Lake VFW Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, Calif. at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to St. Patricks Catholic Church or to the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Bob was born June 26, 1929, the son of George and Gene (Robel) Cooley in Waukesha, Wis. He married Gloria Shaffer on June 12, 1955, in Pasadena, Calif.

Bob graduated from the University of Arizona in 1950, earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He then joined the United States Air Force and served as a physician’s assistant during the Korean Conflict. Following the military, he joined the Oldsmobile Division of GM Corporation, where he worked 20 years as a field sales manager. After retiring in 1972, he joined Winnebago Industries and served in many capacities for 20 years.

Bob is survived by two children, Philip (Shirley Anne) Cooley in Durbin, South Africa, and Pattie (Mark) McLaughlin, of Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Sharon) Cooley, of Jackson, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Daniels; and a granddaughter, Chelsea Daniels.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.