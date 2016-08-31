Robert A. Hewitt

Robert (Bob) A. Hewitt, 70, of Maple Grove, Minn. died peacefully on Aug. 23, 2016, surrounded by family.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at Lord of Life Church, 7401 County Road 101, Maple Grove.

Bob graduated from Clear Lake Iowa High School in 1964 and from Drake University in 1968. He married Bonnie Jean Holt in 1969 and soon after left to serve for the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was employed 23 years by Allina Hospital and Clinics.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor and contagious smile.

He was preceded in death by parents Charles and Olga Hewitt; brothers, Al Hewitt and Don Hewitt.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Bonnie; sons, Adam and Ryan (Jen); granddaughters, Iris and Eleanor; brother, Ray; brother-in-law, John Holt; sisters-in-law, Pat Hewitt and Judy (Tom) Truex; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials preferred to the family or Lord of Life Church.