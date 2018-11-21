Richard Wempen

Richard A. Wempen, 82, of Clear Lake passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, surrounded by family, at St. Mary’s Heart Center Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery, in Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church or to the NIACC Scholarship Fund.

Richard A. “Dick” Wempen was born to Amos and Jeanette (Lubben) Wempen, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, on Nov. 30, 1935. He was baptized in Christ at age 15 in the Buffalo Center Baptist Church. He graduated from Buffalo Center High School where he participated in State track, and football. After high school he attended Waldorf College, in Forest City, where he graduated with an AA degree. Uncertain of his future, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Alaska for two years. While there, he attended the University of Alaska. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he decided to continue his education at the University of Northern Iowa, where he decided to major in education. He received his B.A. degree in science education, and later earned a M.A. degree in school counseling.

He taught at Steamboat Rock, Jewell, and Nashua, where he met his future wife, Rita Madsen. They were married June 14, 1964, in Tracy, Minn. They then moved to Clear Lake, where Dick secured a counseling position at Clear Lake High School. After two years, he then started a counseling position at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), where he continued working for 32 years. Dick was very proud to be involved in the lives of the amazing students and staff at NIACC.

After retirement, Dick and Rita enjoyed wintering for 20 years at Valle del Oro, in Mesa, Az. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and long walks. Dick especially enjoyed his mornings drinking coffee at the Backyard Deli with his buddies. He also enjoyed watching his three favorite teams, the Clear Lake Lions, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Minnesota Vikings. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for 54 years, where he taught Sunday school, served as vice president of the congregation and served Meals on Wheels. He was a past president of the Clear Lake Booster Club, and a member of the Noon Lions Club. He also loved spending time cheering on his eight grandchildren in all of their activities. They were his pride and joy.

Dick is survived by his wife, Rita; his three children, Michael (Julie), of Marion, Iowa, David (Molly), of Waukee, Iowa, and Sara (Jason) Jones, of Epworth, Iowa. His eight grandchildren, Luke, Matt, Jacob, and Kain Wempen, Katie and Sophie Wempen and Michaela and Addison Jones. His two brothers, Rollin (Kathy) Wempen, of Brainerd, Minn. and Royce (Linda) Wempen, of Saint Peter, Minn.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special family friends, Mark and Jodie Holck and their children, Chelsey and Macey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three infant sons.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.