Richard Nickerson

Richard “Dick” Irving Nickerson, 91, of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. James Louk officiating.

Burial will be held in the Clear Lake Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Clear Lake VFW, Post 4868.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Clear Lake/Ventura Food Pantry and Hospice of North Iowa.

Dick Nickerson was born April 18, 1927, on a farm in Lake Township, the son of Raymond R. and L. Fern (Atkinson) Nickerson. Dick attended Lake Township #8 for eight years, then graduated from CLHS in 1944. After a one-year agricultural deferment, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years. He served 13 months on Attu, Alaska, the last of his hitch was in the South Pacific serving aboard the USS Leonard F. Mason earning the rating of Storekeeper Third Class.

Dick was united in marriage to Pauline Ann Wodarcak on Feb. 18, 1950, in Mason City, at the First Methodist Church. To this union five daughters were born. With the exception of five years, he lived his entire life on his grandfather’s farm on Tony Row.

Dick was a lifelong member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church and was baptized and confirmed as an adult.

Dick served on many church committees and several boards including the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, North Iowa Breeders and a Commissioner on the Cerro Gordo Soil Conservation Board. He was a member of the VFW Post 4868 and received the Lion of The Year in 1997, The Melvin Jones Award in 2002 and was the Chairperson for the Sweet Corn Feed for many years for the Clear Lake Evening Lions. Dick was recognized with the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1953 and 1957, by the Clear Lake Jaycee’s.

Dick loved farming first and foremost, dancing at the Surf Ballroom, in addition to camping and traveling in the motorhome. Dick was a Christian, devoted family man and always a farmer.

Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pauline Ann Wodarcak; four daughters, Nancy (Steve Adair) Nickerson, G. Leslie (Randy) Law, Kay (Tim) Turek, all of Clear Lake, and Julie (Bob) McPheron, New London; grandchildren, Tyler (Kristin) Turek, Connor (Jen) Turek, Theresa (Jon) Brown, Zachary (Dominique) Law, Quincy Law, Cameron Law, Jordan (Val) McPheron, Clarissa (Mike) Kane, Kristen (Marcus) Bratsch and Grant McPheron; 13 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Clara Mae Vietor, Ruth Quintus, Arlene (Myron) Olson and Pauline (Carl) Krukow.

Dick is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jill Louise; three brothers, Walter, Donald and Gerald Nickerson.

The family would like to thank the Rockwell Community Nursing Home staff for all their exceptional care.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.