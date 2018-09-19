Richard L. Bell passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at the Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Visitation was held Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center, Webster City, Iowa, starting at 10 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m.

Richard Lewis Bell was born Dec. 11, 1931 above the Homer Store, which was owned and operated by his parents Carl and Ruth (Williams) Bell.

Richard attended Washington County School. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950.

He served in the Navy during the Korean war aboard the USS Rowan for four years. During that time, he married the love of his life, Morlene Adele Scheifele, on Dec. 28, 1952. Together, they were blessed with three children.

After an honorable discharge from the Navy, they left San Diego, Calif., and made their home in Ames, Iowa where Richard graduated from Iowa State College.

After graduation, Richard taught agriculture in Milford, Iowa before moving to Rochester, Minn., to work for Swift selling ag chemicals. The family moved to Clear Lake, Iowa where they spent many happy years together.

While in Clear Lake, he taught at NIACC in Mason City and worked for Monsanto in Thornton. In 1974, the family moved to the family farm located between Webster City and Duncombe, where Richard was able to fulfill a long-held dream of his. This was a bold move at 42-years of age and we admire him having the courage to follow that dream. While farming, he also taught ag classes at Webster City High School for a few years. Upon retiring from farming, Richard and Morlene moved to Webster City. After he lost his beloved wife in 2015, Richard moved back to Clear Lake, where he was able to re-establish old friendships and make many new ones.

Richard had a very strong Christian faith and was always active in whatever church he attended, including Bible studies, delivering meals to shut-ins, etc. He had a peaceful, gentle, kind spirit and was quick to forgive and slow to condemn.

Richard is survived by three children, Matthew (Marsena) Bell of Pella, Iowa, Jackie (Chip) Abbott, of Webster City, Iowa, and Aaron (Emma) Bell, of Portland, Ore.; two grandchildren, Emily (Tyler Baker) Abbott, Joel Abbott; three great grandchildren, Jordyn, Jayce, and Avery Abbott; sister, Audrey Elliott; sister-in-law, Scheif Baker; brother-in-law, Bob Yockey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Morlene; parents, Carl and Ruth Bell; brother, Robert Bell; and sister, Virginia Yockey.

He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.

