Richard E. White

Richard “Dick” Earl White, 74, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Westview Care Center, in Britt.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Mayo Clinic Children’s Research Center in Rochester, Minn.

Dick was born Sept. 21, 1944, the son of Robert Leroy and Thea Violet (Eastman) White in Stewartville, Minn. He married Diane Elizabeth Kramer and to that union two children were born. He later married Mary Ruhge in 1996.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, Dick was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He worked for Murphy Trucking as an independent truck driver, owned and operated Dick’s Radiator Repair in Clear Lake, and most recently worked for Don’s Auto Body Shop, in Clear Lake.

Dick was a kind man who had a great sense of humor. He always enjoyed being outdoors and working on projects, including classic cars and trucks. He liked trout fishing, camping, plowing snow, collecting collectibles and socializing everywhere he went.

Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Ruhge-White, of Clear Lake; two children, Tad (Bridget) White, of Clear Lake, and Dawn (Tracy) Anderson, of Clear Lake; a step-daughter, Regina (Heath) Blau, of Latimer; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Russell (Rita) White, of Boone, and Ron (Nancy) White, of Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert White; and an infant sister, Janet Rose White.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.