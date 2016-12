Richard Berry, 73, of Hayward, Wis. and Naples, Fla. and formerly of Ventura, Iowa, passed away in Naples on Dec. 23, 2016.

Upon his wishes there will be no funeral, just a simple family gathering.

Richard was best known as the former owner of Rich’s Muskie Lounge, in Ventura, for almost 30 years.

He will be sadly missed by many, including special friend, Julienne; brothers, Darwin (Verla), Bob, Mike (Grace); many nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.