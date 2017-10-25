Richard E. Barnett, 65, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Earlham, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2017 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home, in Earlham. Burial was at the Earlham City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Richard Barnett Memorial Fund and sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, 140 NW 2nd Street, Earlham, IA 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com

Rich was born on July 22, 1952, to William and Louise (Collins) Barnett, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was raised by Leo and Olive (Collins) Kinkennon. He attended Earlham schools and graduated from Earlham High School with the class of 1971. While in school he excelled at sports, especially football and was on a state championship team. Following high school he attended DMACC for a year. He lived in Des Moines, Clear Lake, Earlham, finally settling in Urbandale for the last 12 years. He was united in marriage to Diana (Hircock) Love on Feb. 1, 1996, in Earlham. The couple shared 30 years together, while being married for 21 years.

In his spare time he enjoyed collecting movies, playing computer games, and pool. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Twins fan. He loved spending time with his cat, Angel, and was known as a very caring person; in his younger years often putting others ahead of himself. His illness changed him in later years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Bill Barnett.

Rich leaves behind his children, April Barnett, of Clear Lake and Amanda Manahan, of Clear Lake; step-children, Kelley (John) Satre, of Des Moines and Karley (Matt) Cole, of Des Moines; grandchildren, Darren Barnett, Cheyenne Barnett, Samuel Cannon, Ruby Mae Cannon; step-grandchildren, Hannah Satre, Amelia Satre, Mykaela Cole, Mylea Cole and Mykenna Cole; siblings, Cheryl Monson and Jack Kinkennon; and a host of extended family and friends that will miss him dearly.

