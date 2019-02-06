Renate M. Hill

Renate Maria Hill, 86, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Feb. 4, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating.

Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery, in Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, the Salvation Army, Mason City, and St. Jude’s Hospital.

Renate was born June 9, 1932, the daughter of Gerhrd and Helene (Winkler) Maroschek in Hindenburg, Germany. She married Jack Hill on Nov. 23, 1953, in Germany. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2015.

Renate grew up and attended high school in Germany and followed that with two years of business school.

Renate was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake. She enjoyed spending winters in Texas with Jack.

Renate is survived by sister-in-laws, Elsie Maroschek, of Germany, and Joanne Snyder, of Clear Lake; four nephews, Don (Jane) Snyder, of Ames, Dave (Vickie) Snyder, of Clear Lake, Dale (Kathy) Snyder, of Clear Lake, and Steve (Deb) Hill of Mesa, Az.; cousins, Kenton Kutzner, of Clear Lake, and Richard (Diane) Kutzner, of Casa Grande, Az.; a niece and cousin in Germany; and several great-nieces and nephews, in Iowa and Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother and two brothers-in-law, Dean Snyder and Don (Ann) Hill.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.