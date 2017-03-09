Raymond E. Schultz, 95, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Pastor Ed Bard officiating.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, in Sheffield, Iowa.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Raymond Schultz Memorial Fund.

Ray was born Jan. 30, 1922, the son of Carl and Hulda (Krueger) Schultz in, Lone Rock, Iowa. He married Wilma Steenhard on Dec. 13, 1961, in Honolulu, HI.

A graduate of Lone Rock High School, Ray completed college courses that would help him become a chief electrician in the United States Navy, where he’d go on to serve his country for 20 years.

Ray was a member of the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. He enjoyed leather work, macramé, crossword puzzles and knitting. He also was a fan of the Minnesota Twins and liked being around children.

Ray is survived by his wife, Wilma Schultz, of Clear Lake; five children, David Schultz, of Inyokern, Calif., Dennis Schultz, of Clear Lake, Diana (Larry) Erikson, of Stratford, Iowa, Don Schultz, of Ridgecrest, Calif. and Dale Schultz, of Glenville, Minn.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and a brother, the Rev. Marvin (Martha) Schultz, of Omaha, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 brothers and sisters; and two step-children, Lowell and Lynn Freese.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.