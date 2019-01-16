Randy M. Carolus, 61, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Jan. 14, at St. James Lutheran Church, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Inurnment was held at Memorial Park Cementery, Mason City.

Memorials can be made to the family of Randy Carolus. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Randy was born in Clear Lake, on Feb. 9, 1957 to Merwin and Ardy (Pinneke) Carolus.

Major Erickson Funeral Home, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.