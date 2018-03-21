Randy Funk, 58, of Clear Lake, passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Randy Funk was born Dec. 24, 1959, son of Robert and Maxine (Thornton) Funk. He graduated from Clear Lake High School, class of 1978. He worked for Winnebago for a few years, and worked for Larson Storm Doors for 25 years until his retirement in 2016. Randy was united in marriage to Teresa Hansen on Nov. 13, 1997, in Clear Lake.

Randy enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He liked to collect military memorabilia throughout the years. Randy was known for his amazing meals on the grill, that Bandit will miss dearly. He liked playing pool, and spending time with his family and friends at the VFW.

Randy is survived by his wife, Teresa Funk, of Clear Lake; son, Brett (Christina) Funk, of Mason City; two grandchildren, Maddox and Orion Funk; three brothers, Bob Funk, Dan (Linda) Funk and Clark (Sue) Cook; two nephews, CJ (Tonia) Cook and Chad (Brandy) Funk; niece, Heather (Travis) Jacobs; numerous great nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Maxine Funk; brother, Jim Funk; and step mother-in-law, Janet Hansen.

