Randy Buchan

Randy Willis Buchan, 82, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868.

Randy was born Dec. 6, 1935, the son of Randolph and Bessie Buchan, in Fairmont, Minn. He married Darlene Milow on June 22, 1958, in Wilbert, Minn.

Randy was baptized and confirmed at the Ceylon Methodist Church in Ceylon, Minn. A graduate of Ceylon High School, class of 1953, he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1956-1958, while being stationed in Germany. In 1960, he and Darlene moved to Mason City, where he worked for Plumb Supply Company for the next 40 years, until his retirement.

Randy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake, the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 and Veterans Memorial Golf Club, in Clear Lake. He was an avid sports fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Clear Lake Lions. He enjoyed golfing and socializing with his friends. During his retirement, he and Darlene liked to spend winters in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Randy is survived by four children, Pamela (Brian) Thomsen, and their sons, Riley and Ian, St. Louis, Mo., Lynne (Don) Bray and their children, D.J., Emily and Sydney, Swampscott, Mass., Rick (Jackie) Buchan, and their sons, Mitchell and Trevor, Albany, Calif. and Brad (Jodi) Buchan, and their children, Ben and Zoey, Johnston; and a sister, Julie (Charlie) Minter, of Sedalia, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a brother, Joel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.