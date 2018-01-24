Phyllis J. Spilman

Phyllis “Till” Jean Spilman, 82, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating.

Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Till was born on Aug. 16, 1935, the daughter of Leo and Adeline (Johnson) Kelley, in Clear Lake. She married Wayne “Shorty” Spilman on Oct. 10, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2004.

Till graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1953. She worked as a secretary for Boyle and Schuler Law Firm for 13 years, before working at Clear Lake Telephone Company for the next 22 years; retiring in 1987.

Till was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She loved animals, collecting antiques, cooking, baking, reading, and doing yard work.

Till is survived by a nephew, Steve (Deb) Duregger, of Clear Lake; and a great-niece, Stephanie Duregger, of Rochester, Minn.; two uncles, Ralph “Red” Johnson, of Mason City, and Keith (Gigi) Johnson, of Des Moines, Iowa; two aunts, Lorrine Michaels, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Dorothy Chamberlain, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; many special nephews, nieces and cousins; and her special cat, Katie Marie.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husband; four uncles, Kenneth, Calvin, Lincoln and Richard Johnson; and an aunt, Martha Lange.

Till’s family would like to thank Apple Valley Assisted Living, in Clear Lake, and Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City, for the wonderful care and attention shown to her during her time spent at each facility.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.