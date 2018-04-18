Phillip Bombella, 78, formerly of Mason City, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 Third Street NE, Mason City, with Father Kenneth Gehling officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or Muse Norris – Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

Phillip was born Oct. 19, 1939, in Mason City, the son of Joseph and Rose (Ramirez) Bombella. Phillip graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1957. After graduating high school he worked various jobs in the Mason City area, including Coors and Pabst Blue Ribbon and retired from Amour. Phillip was united in marriage to Gladys Graham on June 26, 1968, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa.

He was a member of the Mexican Benefit Club in Mason City.

Phillip enjoyed watching boxing throughout the years. He could be found cheering on the Yankees and Cubs baseball teams. He was a Hawkeye football fan; however, he recently became a Cyclone Basketball fan. He will be known for his knowledge of music, and being able to name any tune that was being played from the 50 and 60’s. Phillip liked to read about history, and watching YouTube documentaries.

Phillip is survived by five sons and three daughters, Tony (Maria) Bombella, Tampa, Fla., Lisa (Joel) Hansen, Davenport, Iowa, Steven (Ann) Bombella, Mason City, Stuart (Janet) Bombella, Sedalia, Mo., Chuck (Berta) Graves, Sedalia, Candy (Mike) Prather, Mason City, Mike Graves, Sedalia, Tara (Mike) Harry, Riverside Calif..; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Esther (David) Acosta; brother, Benjamin Bombella; two dogs, Brody and Daisey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; grandson, Brandon Prather; two sisters, Juanita Miller, Mary Bombella; three brothers, John, Joe and Tony Bombella.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.