Philip E.Golding

Philip Edward Golding, 92, of Clear Lake, died at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, in Mason City, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Phil was born Jan. 16, 1925, in Sterling, Ill., the only child of Nathan and Minnie Golding. He graduated from Glidden High School in 1943. Shortly after, he entered the army, where he drove a munitions truck in Europe. After his discharge in 1946 he farmed for several years in Carroll, Greene, and Guthrie counties before becoming a tester for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. In 1963, Phil took a job as a records technician at the Iowa Dairy Association at Iowa State University. At this time the family moved to Boone. He retired in 1990. After the death of his wife, Lola, in 2009, he moved to Clear Lake.

Phil married Lola Trafford, Dec. 6, 1948. Together they had five children.

Phil was a life-long learner, especially of the Bible. He was a long-time member of the Evangelical Free Church, in Boone, and enjoyed being on the Evangelical Free Church ministers’ accreditation board. His artwork appeared in numerous publications of the Iowa Dairy Association. Phil was a woodworker and handyman. He was generous, had a good sense of humor, loved and was involved with his children. Over the years he attended most of their extracurricular activities. More recently he endeared himself to the staff at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Phil passed from this life surrounded by his family. His unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ gave him hope of joining his wife and daughter in the gift of eternal life.

Phil is survived by his son, James (Mindy) of Guilford Conn.; son-in-law, Edward Lynn, of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; daughter, Phyllis (J. Paul), of Clear Lake; son, Thomas (Diane) of Adelaide, South Australia; and son, Kenneth, of Ventura; grandchildren, Yulia Lynn, Leah Lynn, Sam Lynn, Miriam Golding, and Andrew Golding; as well as two great-grandchildren, Quinn Chrisemer and Levi Chrisemer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola, and daughter, Peggy Lynn.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phil’s name to International Messengers, PO Box 618, Clear Lake, IA 50428; phone: (641) 357 6700; web: www.im-usa.org

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.