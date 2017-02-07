Pauline Francis Hackbarth

Pauline "Polly" Francis Hackbarth, 93, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 9 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. Following a luncheon at the Lakeview Community Room, burial will be at Coulter Cemetery in Coulter. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Village General Store in Clear Lake or Hospice of North Iowa.