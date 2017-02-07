Pauline Francis Hackbarth

  • Home
  •  | 
  • Obits
  •  | 
  • Pauline Francis Hackbarth

Pauline "Polly" Francis Hackbarth, 93, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.  Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 9 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.  Following a luncheon at the Lakeview Community Room, burial will be at Coulter Cemetery in Coulter.  Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.  Family suggests memorial contributions to the Village General Store in Clear Lake or Hospice of North Iowa.

Obits
Comments are closed

Written by

View all posts by:

Comments are closed.