Paulette O’Dell

Paulette M. O’Dell, 65, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 9, 2018, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital.

Memorial services were held on Friday, March 16, 2018, at Fullerton Funeral Home, Mason City.

Paulette was born on July 29, 1952, in Mason City, the daughter of Forest D. and Wilma Darlene “Lemon” Poole. She graduated from the Mason City High School.

A friendship grew with Danny L. O’Dell from grade school until their marriage on May 29, 1969, in Mason City. Her family and the O’Dell’s were great friends all through life. They lived in Mason City, transferring to Ocean Side, Calif., during Danny’s service in the United States Marine Corps. Next they moved back to Mason City and eventually Clear Lake. You may remember her from Raymond’s and Econo Foods where she worked for many years or at Wal-mart Super Center, in Mason City.

Paulette loved dancing at the Surf and singing to Oldies. Almost every summer they would travel to South Dakota to visit the mountains, camp, and spend time outdoors. She read fiction books, had a library of movies, and collected ‘As Seen on TV’ gadgets, angels, unicorns and dolphins.

She was an awesome mom, grandma, and great-grandma, along with keeping Danny in check. She also cherished her cat, “Tiger,” for 25 years. She loved to play cribbage and Yahtzee. If you visited the house you would often find her in her big slippers. The family and friends will most remember that when they left her house she would keep waving goodbye until they were out of sight.

Paulette is survived by her husband, Danny, of almost 49 years; three children, Dawn and her husband, Tony Pyfferoen, Waterloo, Iowa, Christine, and her husband, Eric Kneeskern, Elk Run, Iowa, Freddie and his wife, Benita O’Dell, Mason City; seven grandchildren, Desirae, Justin, Jonathan, Alissa, Sky, Max, Caden; a great-grandson, Nolyn; along with sister, Bonnie Mussman; and brother, Robert Poole.

Her parents; sister, Judy Lang; and brother, Denny Poole, preceded her in death.

Fullerton Funeral Home, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.