Paul R. Lampman

Paul Ray Lampman, 74, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at the Open Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Interment was in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the Paul Lampman Memorial Fund.

Paul was born Jan. 13, 1942, the son of Randall Ray and Donnabelle Zepeda (Thorpe) Lampman, in Des Moines.

Paul grew up and attended school in the Des Moines area. He worked at DeeZee Manufacturing, and after retiring, moved to Clear Lake, where he worked at McDonalds and KFC.

Paul was a very generous, good hearted man who enjoyed helping people. He also liked fishing and attending the Open Bible Church in Clear Lake.

Paul is survived by his dear friend, Patty Kiefer, of Clear Lake; two children, Kelly Lampman and Paul Ray Lampman, Jr.; one granddaughter; three siblings, Carol Marie (Ron) Piper, Jalona JoAnn Lampman, and Larry (Jean) Lampman; a sister-in-law, Helen Lampman; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his girls, Tammy Kiefer and Tonya Shehata.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a step-father, Onissimo Julian Zepeda; a son, Douglas Lampman; and two brothers, Randall James “Jimmy” Lampman and Garry Dean Lampman.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.