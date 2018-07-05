Patty J. Hall

Patty Jane Hall, 82, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the Commons on Marice, in Eagan, Minn..

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 9, at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E. 4th St., Hanlontown, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be at Lincoln Township Cemetery, in rural Hanlontown.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, July 8, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Patty Jane Hall (Eckard) was born on March 13, 1936, in Mason City, the daughter of Melvin and Marguerite (Beal) Eckard. She graduated from Hanlontown High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart, Lowell K. Hall, on June 24, 1956.

Patty was a florist and spent several years working at the Petal Shoppe, in Hanlontown and Clear Lake.

Patty was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, in Hanlontown, where she was active in WELCA, Circle and helping with the annual church bazars.

Patty enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and shopping with her friends. She also appreciated spending weekends with her family and friends at their cabin on Lake Jefferson, in Minnesota. One of her favorite pastimes was hanging out with her grandchildren.

Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell K. Hall; her parents, Melvin and Marguerite Eckard; brothers, Jerry, Keith and Melvin Jr. Eckard; sisters, Lavonne Dority and B. Jean Moore; her brothers-in-law, Rodney Hall, John Waslick, Harvey Meyer, Bud Dority and Wes Holm.

Patty is survived by her three children, Kent (Cynthia) Hall, of Clear Lake, Kyle Hall, of Mason City and Kristin (Craig) Swenson, of Burnsville, Minn.; two grandchildren, Olivia Smoldt-Hall and Carston Swenson; brother, Bill (Donna) Eckard; sisters, Norma Meyer and Donna Holm; brother-in-law, Loren Moore; sisters-in-law, Maxine (Harold) Beckner, Loren Hall and Darla Eckard; and several nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Grace Lutheran Church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.