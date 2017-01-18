Patricia J. Pearce

Patricia Jean Pearce, 81, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Opportunity Village, Clear Lake.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Opportunity Village, with Pastor Scott Sokol officiating. Interment was in Riverside Cemetery, Charles City, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Opportunity Village. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Pat was born Sept. 12, 1935, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Milton and Eleanor (Hedlund) Pearce. She lived at home with her family until age 48 when she moved to Opportunity Village to live. Pat loved spending time with her family, which included Friday evening dinner with her sister, Pam, and any opportunity to see her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed movies, dances, shopping and the annual Opportunity Village walk. Pat also enjoyed the attention and companionship of the Village staff and residents. She took pride in working at the Village to earn her own spending money. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church, in Clear Lake, and attended services whenever she could.

Pat is survived by her sister, Pam Vala, of Clear Lake; niece, Sheila (Lundy) Anderson, of Fairfield, Iowa; nephew, Kurt (Elizabeth) Vala, of North Ferrisburgh, Vt.; great-nephew, Spencer Minette, of Concord, N.H.; one great-niece, Ellie Anderson; and one great-nephew, Rylan Anderson, both of Fairfield.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City was in charge of arrangements.