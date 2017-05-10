Patricia A. Osier

Patricia Ann Osier, 70, of Mason City, Iowa, formerly of Ventura, died Friday, May 5, 2017, at Country Meadows Place, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Mason City.

Pat was born June 24, 1946, the daughter of Richard and Lucille (Ringgenberg) Winters, in Mason City. She married Richard Harding; he preceded her in death in 1973. She later married Gene Osier, and he also preceded her in death.

Pat grew up and attended school in Ventura. She worked at David Manufacturing, in Mason City, was a home health aide, a beautician, and worked at Wal-Mart many years until retirement.

Pat is survived by two nieces she raised, Terri (Randy Spilman) Harding-King, of Clear Lake, and Kim (Greg) Hesler, of Ventura; three siblings, Ron Winters, of Bryant, S.D., Cindy (Jim) Ebeling, of Mason City, and Richard (Joella) Winters, of Mason City; many nieces and nephews; a special great-great niece, Emma Servantez; and several friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two siblings, Bonnie Winters and Gary Winters; a niece, Kelly Ebeling; and a nephew, Mark Winters.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.