Patricia A. Bienfang, 88, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Mercy One-Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City, with her daughter by her side.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Pat’s family will greet relatives and friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to her service on Saturday.