Pamela K. Thompson

Pamela “Pam” Kay Thompson, 67, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

Pam was born on July 17, 1950, in Lacrosse, Wis. to Newton and Beulah (Myre) Thompson. She attended schools and graduated from Forest City High School. Throughout her life she worked in telephone communications and traveled often with her job all across the United States. Pam’s longest employment was for Nortel as a Sr. Network Specialist. In her free time she enjoyed making dream catchers and other homemade crafts. Pam’s pride and joy was Lori’s seven-year old grandson, Archer.

She is survived by her brother, Steven R. (Toni) Thompson; nieces, Kristian K. (Joseph) Dehring and Vanessa (Roland) Cottle; great-nieces, Clarice Dehring and Alexandra Dehring and best friend, Lori Bartusek.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Beulah Thompson; and brother, Chuck Thompson.

Fullerton Funeral Home, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.