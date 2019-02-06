Ocie G. Hrubetz-Smallfoot

Ocie Grace Hrubetz - Smallfoot, of Mason City and formerly Clear Lake, passed away Feb. 1, 2019 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 2502 S. Jefferson Ave, Mason City, with the Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City..

Ocie was born Dec. 28, 1927, at Thompson, Iowa, a daughter of Robert and Annie (Klaassen) Holt.

She was united in marriage to Leland Hershal Hrubetz on July 19, 1952. Leland died in 1972. She later married Harold R. Smallfoot on April 12, 1973.

Ocie attended Mason City grade school and high school.

She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City, and confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Mason City.

Ocie was employed at Jacob E. Decker & Sons for 37 years, retiring in 1980. Following her retirement, Ocie and her husband, Harold, spent many winters in Arizona. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren, dancing, fishing, sports, and racing. She also loved going to Phoenix Suns basketball games and casinos.

Ocie was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge, where she loved to play cards.

Survivors include a daughter, Janice Ann Lysne, Mason City; two sons, Michael E. Hrubetz, North Las Vegas, Nev., and James L. (Cathy) Hrubetz, Mason City; grandchildren, Brandon M. Hrubetz, Chandler, Az., Kevon J. Hrubetz, Chandler, Aron J. “AJ” Hrubetz, Iowa City, and Kailee M. Hrubetz, Woodbury, Minn.; sister, Betty Esser, Mason City, sister in-law, Mona Holt, Mason City; Harold’s family, Landry (Candace) Smallfoot, Spokane, Wa., Holly Rasmussen, Garner, Lambert (Leslie) Smallfoot, Des Moines, Dawn Smallfoot, Garner, Gail Kuhlman, Williamsburg, as well as several extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Annie Holt; husbands, Chandler Lysne, Leland Hrubetz and Harold Smallfoot; brother, John Holt; step-daughter, Christine Smallfoot; brothers-in-law, Marvin Esser, Dale Hrubetz, Harold Roggeman, Omer Johnson, Edward and Kenneth Smallfoot; sisters-in-law, Luella Roggeman, Delores Johnson, Sharon Hrubetz, and Betty Smallfoot; and a nephew, Ronnie Roggeman.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.