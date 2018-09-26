Norma Johnson

Norma Jean Johnson, 88, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Sept.18, 2018, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church Women “ZLCW”, KCMR or donor’s choice.

Norma was born Jan. 26, 1930, the daughter of Halvor and Johanna (Olson) Hanson, in Winnebago County on her parent’s farm. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. She attended Fertile High School and graduated as valedictorian in 1947. Following high school, Norma graduated in June of 1949 from Hamilton School of Commerce, in Mason City. She worked for the law offices of Westfall, Laird & Burington.

Norma Hanson was united in marriage to Floyd A. Johnson on Feb. 27, 1954.

Norma had a joyful personality, a quick wit, and a twinkle in her eye. Her family and her church were her greatest joys, and she saw the positive in everyone and everything. She was selfless with a servant’s heart, a life-long learner, and a role model for her family. There were always homemade cookies on the counter and Norwegian treats at Christmas. Norma farmed alongside Floyd until they retired in 1987. They enjoyed wintering in Arizona, traveling with their friends for long weekends, and trips to Norway and Italy were special memories. Norma was an active and dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served in many roles, including President of the Zion Lutheran Church Women and as a member and lesson leader for Joy Circle. She was a loyal friend, and together with Floyd, enjoyed many life long friendships.

Norma is survived by three children, Mark Johnson, of Clear Lake, Kathy (John) Hendricks, of Minneapolis, Minn. and Karen (Dean) Jurgens, of Thornton; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, Joshua Johnson (daughter, Harper), of Minneapolis, Jeremy (Breanna) Johnson (daughter, Hallee and son, Austin), of Mason City, Jacob Johnson, of Clear Lake; three step-granddaughters, six step-great-grandchildren and one step great-great-grandchild, Elizabeth Mulford (daughters, Isabella and Chloe), of Brownsburg, Ind., Alyssa (Brandon) Pfeffer (daughters, Macey (son, Dylan) Keyra, Ava Clausen and son, Trey), of Mason City, Amanda (Nathan) Fink, of Johnston; one brother in-law, Marlin Johnson, of Clear Lake; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Halvor and Johanna Hanson; husband, Floyd A. Johnson (2013); two brothers, Roy Hanson and Glen Hanson; a sister in infancy; two sisters in-law, Frances (Harold) Doran and Joanna Johnson; two brothers in-law, Amil (Helen) Johnson and Wallace Johnson.

According to her wishes, her body has been donated to Mayo Medical Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

The family would like to give special thanks to Debbie Kerr, as well as to the staff at Good Shepherd, for their loving care.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.