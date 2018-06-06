Nelda A. Halverson, 97, of Urbandale, and formerly of Clear Lake, died Monday, May 28, 2018, at the Kavanagh House Hospice, in Des Moines, surrounded by her loving family.

Nelda’s family will gather for a private memorial service at a future date.

Nelda Adair Severson was born on Oct. 20, 1920, in Fertile, the daughter of Samuel and Winnie (Ebaugh) Severson. She graduated from the Fertile High School.

On Dec. 26, 1945, Nelda was united in marriage to LeRoy Halverson, in Mason City. Together they would be blessed with three children.

LeRoy preceded Nelda in death on Nov. 22, 1999.

Nelda is survived by her three children, Ron (Muriel) Halverson, Gainesville, Ga., Darlene (Jim) Miller, Urbandale, and Debbie (Chris) Mitchell, Clear Lake; grandchildren, Ron Halverson, Jr., Daniel Halverson, Ken Halverson, Amy Roe, Mindy Maddux, Ryan Mitchell, and Eric Mitchell; 14 great-grandchildren; and extended relatives and friends.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.