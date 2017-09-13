Nathan Higgins

Nathan Lee Higgins, 26, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, due to a motorcycle accident in rural Clear Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake. Burial was in Clear Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Nathan was born on Dec. 19, 1990, the son of Brian and Vicki Higgins, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City. A graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 2009, he attended Iowa Central Community College and graduated with an associate’s degree in Electrical Sciences. Following graduation, he began working with his dad earning his Journeyman’s Electrical License. For the past year he was an electrician for Curries Manufacturing.

Nathan was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where he received the sacraments of baptism, reconciliation, first communion, and confirmation. He was also active in Boy Scouts while growing up and received the top rank of Eagle Scout in 2008. He enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, target shooting, biking and having barbeques. He greatly enjoyed concerts, including Tree Town Music Festival. Most of all, he loved spending time with his nephews, and cherished the time spent with his family.

Nathan is survived by his parents, Brian and Vicki Higgins, of Clear Lake; a sister, Megan (Andrew) Young, of Clear Lake; nephews, Vincent and William; a grandfather, Ron Bak, of Windom, Minn.; and a grandmother, Arlis Higgins, of Titonka, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Janet Bak; and a grandfather, Duane Higgins.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.