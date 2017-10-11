Natasha Marie Bryan, 13, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at her home surrounded by family and her cats after a long battle with Wilm’s tumor.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dan Miller, of Celebration Community Church, officiating. Following the memorial service, a celebration time of food and fellowship was held at the church.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Natasha Bryan Memorial Fund.

Natasha was born Aug. 27, 2004, the daughter of Dan Bryan and Christina (Ward) Gayken, in Mason City, Iowa. She was currently an eighth grader at the Clear Lake Junior High School.

Natasha loved art, especially drawing. She enjoyed playing the flute, ukulele, and piano. She also liked to play video games, Pokemon, and enjoyed being with her friends, including three cats named, Crixus, Gannicus, and Oreo.

Natasha is survived by her parents, Christina Gayken, of Clear Lake, and Dan Bryan, of Leland, Iowa; a brother, Brice Gayken; grandparents, Julie Ward, of Fertile, Iowa, Robin (Kim) Ward, of Forest City, Iowa, and John and Theresa Bryan, of Leland; an uncle, Dana (Kylie) Eisenmann, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; cousins, Conner and Sydney Eisenmann; a great-great-grandma, Clara Eisenmann, of Forest City; great-great-grandpa, Red (Donna) Ward, of Garner, Iowa; and other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a great-great-grandma, Mary Ann Ward; great-great-grandpa, Dean Eisenmann; and a great-aunt, Lori Twait.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.