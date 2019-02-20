Natalie Weber

It is with great sadness that the family of Natalie M. Weber (Nelson), 81, announce her passing on Feb. 13, 2019. Natalie passed away at home in Queen Creek, Az., surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, followed by a funeral service at San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home, Queen Creek, Az., and, a graveside service at Natalie’s final resting place in San Tan Valley Memorial Gardens at Schnepf Farms, Queen Creek.

Natalie had a love for Native American art, Monument Valley, cacti gardens, and her family of quail. She had a contagious smile that warmed everyone’s heart. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

Natalie was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Verdigre, Neb. She resided in Clear Lake for many years before fulfilling her dream of moving to Arizona in 2001. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 44 years, David Weber; her two daughters, Teresa Tomasulo (Michael) of Carnation, Wash.; Sheila Burnsworth (Joseph) of Mesa, Az.; her sister, Elly Harmeyer, of Clear Lake; five Grandchildren, Jason Quigley, Amber Swenson, Alecia Frink (Kyle), Roslynn Runia, and Lacey Olesen Perez; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Natalie was preceded in death by her two sons, David Phillip Weber Jr. and Dwight Krukow; her parents, Alton and Gertrude Nelson; her brother, Aloyce “Bud” Nelson.

Condolences may be sent to David Weber, 3294 W. Hooper Trail, Queen Creek, AZ, 85142.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the PAN Foundation, Metastatic Breast Cancer Fund at panfoundation.org.