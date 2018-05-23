Natalie M. Quinn, 88, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2018, at Legacy Gardens Senior Living Community, in Iowa City.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave South, Clear Lake, where Natalie was a member. A private graveside service will be held at the Bingham Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Lake Art Center or the Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at ColonialChapels.com.